22-Year-Old Arrested For Buying Car With ‘Fake Bank Alert’

Men of Ondo Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old man, Bakare Ayobami, for allegedly buying a car with fake bank alert.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

The Police Spokesperson disclosed that on October 26, 2023, a case of Cybercrime was reported to the Police, involving one Bakare Ayobami aged 22, of Ode Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to Omisanya, Ayobami had on October 20, 2023, at about 1800hrs, gone to a car stand belonging to Mr Filani Oluwaseun and Mr Ogbaguwa Oluwasola at Ikare Road, Owo, to buy a Toyota Corolla 2006 model in the sum of N4,650,000.00 using fake bank alert.

She noted that through intelligence gathering, Police operatives attached to Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, arrested Ayobami Bakare and his accomplice, one Abdullahi Abubakar, aged 26 in Ekiti.

The statement reads: “The stolen vehicle was recovered in Osogbo, Osun State, while another Toyota Camry 2014 model valued at N6.2 million suspected to have been stolen, was also recovered from the suspect.

“Other items recovered include one iPhone 12 PRO Max valued at N600,000.00k and one iPhone 14 PRO, all purchased with fake transfer.”

Mrs Omisanya said the suspect has confessed to the crime, adding that he would be charged to court after police investigation on the matter is concluded.