13 Suspects Arrested Over Ekiti Monarchs’ Killing – Police

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, said 13 suspects have been arrested over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

“Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects,” Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

“We are working with them (suspects) and they are giving us reliable and useful information.

“We are sure and optimistic that we are going to get all of them apprehended and bring them to book,” he said.

Adejobi also said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) to the South-West state to flush our marauders, killing and maiming in the state.

The two monarchs — the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola — were killed when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti on Monday.

Adejobi also said the police have deployed helicopter and armoured personnel carriers to the state, while assuring the residents of the state that pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the state would be rescued.