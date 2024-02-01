Kidnapping: Police To Clamp Down On Vehicles With Unapproved Tinted Glasses

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, said vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses contribute to the ubiquitous kidnappings and crimes in the country.

Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, adding that the Force will soon clamp down on such vehicles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He lamented that every Tom, Dick and Harry wants to have their car glasses tinted in Nigeria.

According to Adejobi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had a meeting with experts and officers on Wednesday on how to review the issuance of tinted permit for vehicles.

He said, “You will discover that some of these crimes, particularly violent crimes, vehicle-related crimes, are connected.

“You can’t have kidnapping, you can’t have some of these incidences without being mobile, either the use of vehicles, bikes or tricycles, and most of the vehicles they use now are tinted and that is why we want to clamp down on the use of tinted glasses.”

He also said the use of unregistered vehicles is criminal and warned those covering their number plates to desist from such act.

On tinted permit issuance, Adejobi said it is not automatic. “Even when importing a vehicle, all tinted glasses must be removed. We don’t expect dealers to be selling vehicles with tinted glasses, whether factory-fitted or man-made,” he said.

The police spokesman, however, said very important personalities and people with defective sights can be considered to use vehicles with tinted glasses.

He said the IGP has set up a committee on the matter and the report should be before him anytime from now.