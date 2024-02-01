Monarchs’ Killing: Police Deploy Helicopter, Armoured Carriers To Ekiti 

Following the dastard killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Nigeria Police Force have deployed helicopter and armoured personnel carriers to the South-West state.

This was as President Bola Tinubu ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that all the perpetrators are apprehended and caused to face the full wrath of the law.

The two monarchs — the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola — were killed when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti on Monday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the President ordered the police boss to fish out the perpetrators.

Adejobi also said the police have ordered strategic deployments to deal with the incident, while assuring the residents of the state that pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the state would be rescued.

The IGP made this known when Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, visited the IGP at the Force Headquarters on Thursday.

“The IGP has expressed the unrelenting commitment of the Force to addressing the challenge, ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book and the kidnaped pupils rescued unhurt.

“In addition, the IGP has ordered the deployment of Police helicopter, Armored Personnel Carriers, IRT and STS operatives, and Police Mobile Force personnel, to argument the manpower already deployed to Ekiti for the special operations,” the statement partly read.