Olaide Adelami Sworn In As Ondo Deputy Governor

A former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olaide Adelami, has been sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State in South West Nigeria.

Adelami was last Tuesday picked by the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the deputy governor after which his name was sent to the State House of Assembly for screening and ratification. The process followed the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu last December and the swearing in of Aiyedatiwa as Ondo governor.

Adelami was sworn in on Thursday at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola.

At the ceremony on Thursday, Aiyedatiwa reiterated the commitment of his administration to the progress and development of Ondo State.

In his response, the new deputy governor appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve the state. He promised to be committed to his duties and be loyal to the governor.

Born in 1958, Adelami obtained his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. He further got an MBA from Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye.

He retired as the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly in 2018. He is an indigene of Owo and was an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo 2020 governorship race.