PDP Appoints National Woman Leader, Four Months After Effah-Attoe’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Amina Divine Arong as the new National Woman Leader of the party, four months after the death of Stella Effah-Attoe who previously held that position.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a prominent Party women mobilizer, Hon. Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State, as the Party’s new National Woman Leader,” PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba said in a Thursday statement.

Arong has a diploma in Banking and Finance and a BSc in Accounting. She will serve out the term of the party’s late woman leader, according to the PDP spokesman.

READ ALSO: Tension In Jos As INEC Excludes PDP In Rerun Elections

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence, and vigour in mobilizing women for the Party at both the state and national levels,” Ologunagba said.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong’s long-standing commitment to the growth of the Party particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several Party Women and Youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of Party Primaries and Congresses in several parts of the country.”

READ ALSO: PDP Women Leader Effah-Attoe Is Dead

The main opposition party thus challenged her to “deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members of the National Working Committee for the continuing stability, growth, and success of our great Party”.

Effah-Attoe died in late October after a brief illness, according to her family. The PDP described her death as a huge loss to not just the party but the whole country.

“Our hearts bleed! Our Party and Nation have lost one of our best and brightest. Prof. Effah-Attoe’s death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State, and indeed the nation,” the party said.

“Prof. Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering, and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate, and loving life. She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our nation.”

Effah-Attoe, from the Ikun area in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, was a former Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State.

She was elected as the party’s woman leader during its convention at Eagle Square in Abuja between October 30 and 31 2021.