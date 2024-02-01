PDP Sets Up Edo State Ward Caretaker Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the composition of the Edo State Ward Caretaker Committees to function for a period of 30 days effective today, February 1, 2024.

According to a brief communique by PDP spokesman, Hon Debo Ologunagba, the decision of the NWC is predicated on the expiration of the tenure of the Edo State Ward Executive Committees today.

Consequently, the NWC has approved the appointment of the out-going Edo State Ward Executive Committees to function as Ward Caretaker Committees for a period of 30 days so as to avoid any vacuum in this very important organ of the Party in Edo State.

The NWC enjoined all Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in Edo State to be guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the Party in the State.

Meanwhile, the PDP has congratulated Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adawama State on the judgement of the Supreme Court which further affirmed his victory at the March 18, 2023 Governorship election in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party noted that the judgment of the Supreme Court, the highest and final Court in the Country serves as an iron-cast stamp in validating the triumph of the expressed Will of the people in resisting various attempts by undemocratic and anti-people forces to subvert the electoral process and illegally take over control of the State.

“The spur-of-the-moment celebration across Adamawa State and other States of the federation at the news of the Supreme Court Judgment clearly shows that the verdict is in line with the expectation of Nigerians and particularly the people of Adamawa State in their quest to sustain transparent, development-driven and people-oriented leadership as epitomized in Governor Fintiri and the PDP.

“The PDP is delighted by Governor Fintiri’s unprecedented life-changing legacy achievements in citizen empowerment, human capital and infrastructural development projects which have turned the State around as a development hub and for which he was overwhelmingly re-elected by the people of Adamawa State.

“The PDP restates its demand for the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, over his alleged complicity in the plot to forcefully manipulate the outcome of the March 18, 2023 Governorship election in the State against the Will of the people.

“Our Party appreciates and salutes the people of Adamawa State for their courage and resilience in standing with Governor Fintiri and the PDP in defending their mandate to the end,” PDP’s statement partly read.

The PDP charges Governor Fintiri to continue in his delivery of good governance in the State in line with the policy thrust, vision and manifesto of the PDP.