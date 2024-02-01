Several Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

Several persons have been killed in a fresh attack on the Ugboju community in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

While conflicting reports trail the exact number of casualties, a source told Channels Television that nine people died in the latest violence in the North-Central State.

The attack which happened on Wednesday night was carried out by suspected herdsmen.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Seven In Benue LGA

Speaking to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Thursday, a former deputy chairman of Agatu Local Government, John Ikwulono, said nine corpses were recovered after the attack.

“Suspected armed Herdsmen came to Ogboju community in Agatu local government yesterday night to attack our people again. This attack claimed nine lives as at the last count of the recovered corpses,” he stated.

The Benue State Government and the police authority are yet to confirm the latest attack.

Calls put through to the Benue Police Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, and enquiries made on the police media WhatsApp group are yet to be returned or responded to by the police spokesperson.

Benue has been experiencing a series of attacks by gunmen recently, leading to the death of several people and the displacement of many others.

Agatu LG seems to be the worst hit as suspected terrorists earlier attacked the council killing no fewer than eight people.

On Saturday, the gunmen attack forced residents to flee their homes in Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, and Ejima village in the area.

In his recent operational visit to Benue last November, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, charged troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade Makurdi, to remain disciplined and professional while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Lagbaja commended them for their sacrifices and service to the nation, urging them to continue to give their best to maintain peace and stability.