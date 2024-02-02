×

Aiyedatiwa Appoints Six Commissioners, Three Special Advisers

Some of the commissioner nominees were part of the cabinet of the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated February 2, 2024
Twitter
An image of the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

 

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has appointed six commissioner nominees and three special advisers for his cabinet.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday.

The nominees are Omowumi Isaac; Olukayode Ajulo; Razaq Obe; Emmanuel Igbasan, Akinwumi Sowore; and Oseni Oyeniyi.

According to the statement, the appointees are Olugbenga Omole as special adviser on information and strategy; Olamide Falana as special adviser on gender affairs; and Alabi Johnson as special adviser on energy.

Some of the commissioner nominees were part of the cabinet of the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

More Stories