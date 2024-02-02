Bandits Abduct 55 Persons Escorting Bride To Her Matrimonial Home In Katsina

At least 55 persons are said to have been kidnapped by a terrorists gang while escorting a bride along Damari town in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Although security agencies are yet to confirm the incident officially, a resident however, told Channels Television on Friday in a telephone call that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 8:00 pm.

He noted that three security volunteers however lost their lives in effort to rescue the victims.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Police In Ebonyi, Kill One Operative

“Before the hoodlums attack the victims on a canter vehicle, the victims were initially over 70 mostly friends to the bride in which several others escaped”, he added.

Sabuwa, apart from being an agrarian area, also remains one of the security front line LGAs grappling with the activities of bandits and their collaborators mostly informants to bandits.