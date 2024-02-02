Gunmen Attack Police In Ebonyi, Kill One Operative

Suspected gunmen have killed one operative of the Ebonyi State Police Command patrol team along Ngbo-Effium Road in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

This was confirmed in a press statement by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, DSP Joshua Ukandu, on Friday.

He stated that operatives were attacked by armed men who operated using an ash coloured Toyota Sienna with registration unknown number.

According to Ukandu, the operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the ensuing gun duel, one policeman was killed and another who sustained injuries is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

He added that Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, Augustina Ogbodo, has dispatched tactical teams of the command to the scene, who are on the trail of the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, calm and normalcy have been restored in the area.

The Commissioner called on well-meaning individuals of the state to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums while assuring them of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and properties in the state