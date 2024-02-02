×

Nigeria Vs Angola Lineup: No Changes For Eagles As Nwabali Shrugs Off Injury

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who could not complete the match against the Indomitable Lions after sustaining an injury recovered on time to return to the starting eleven.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated February 2, 2024
The Nigeria team pose for a group picture ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 14, 2024.
The Nigeria team pose for a group picture ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Coach Jose Peseiro has stuck with the same eleven that started the second round game against Cameroon last Saturday in today’s quarter-final match against Angola.

Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the defence line alongside Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey, with the duo of Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi operating as wingbacks.

Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi maintain their positions in the midfield, with Ademola Lookman and Mose Simon running the wings and Victor Osimhen leading the attack.

