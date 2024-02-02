AFCON: Nwabali Available For Selection Against Angola – S’ Eagles Media Officer

There is cheering news for the teeming Super Eagles fans as shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali has been declared fit and available for selection for Nigeria’s quarter-final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with Angola.

The Chippa United man was stretchered off in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over bitter rivals Cameroon in a Round of 16 game last Saturday, raising doubts over his availability for the showdown against Angola

Coach Jose Peseiro had in his Thursday pre-match conference said Nwabali would need a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. But hours before the match, Super Eagles Media Officer Babafemi Raji said the player was good to go.

“He trained yesterday. He trained a day before yesterday. But yesterday was much more intense,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Morning Brief.

“So, it simply means he is available for selection today. For him to have trained yesterday with the rest of the team means that he is very much available for selection. In terms of who gets to start, it is the coach’s decision to make. But he is very much available for selection for today’s match.”

According to him, the Nigerian players are ready for the match but would not take their opponents for granted.