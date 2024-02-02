Preview: [Nigeria Vs Angola] Super Eagles Eye First AFCON Semis In Five Years

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are up against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final game on Friday, aiming to reach the semis of the competition for the first time in five years.

Nigeria defeated arch-rivals Cameroon 2-0 in their last game to book a last-eight clash with the Palancas Negras of Angola. On the other hand, the South Africans smashed Namibia 3-0 to reach this stage of the competition.

The Super Eagles started the AFCON on a shaky note, drawing Equatorial Guinea before slim wins over hosts Cote d’Ivoire and then Guinea-Bissau to reach the knockouts with seven points. But they have grown in the tournament.

Friday’s opponents also had the same number of points but did impress. The Angolans drew 2019 winners Algeria before seeing off Mauritania and Burkina Faso to finish top of Group D.

Nigeria’s Team News Vs Angola

Ahead of the clash, Super Eagles have good news as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who was stretchered off in the win over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions is available for selection. The team’s Media Officer Babafemi Raji confirmed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Friday.

Although Coach Jose Peseiro had said even if the Chippa United star is unfit, there is no cause for alarm.

“Stanley [Nwabali] will have a late fitness test today before a final decision will be reached. If not, I will play Francis [Uzoho],” Peseiro said in a pre-match conference on Thursday. “I have confidence in my players, including Ojo [Olorunleke].”

[READ ALSO] EXCLUSIVE: Peseiro Seeks Support Against Angola, Speaks On Nwabili’s Availability

Nigeria Vs Angola: Head-To-Head Record

Before the quarter-final encounter, both sides have met 11 times with the loss of the 2006 World Cup ticket still fresh on the minds of Nigerian fans. Angola had qualified for the competition on the head-to-head rule ahead of the Super Eagles.

Of the number of games played with the Palancas Negras, Nigeria have won twice and drawn two while Angola have two victories to their name against 2013 winners.

What The Coaches Said

Going into the game, Peseiro is well aware of what Nigeria expects from the match.

“It’s a quarter-final match. Both teams want to reach the semi-finals. It will be a tough match; we will bring commitment and sacrifice to try to overcome this great team, even if it’s not a big name, to reach the semi-final,” Peseiro added.

“Angola is not a big name in Africa, but they play very well. They are not here by luck; they have shown a lot of capability to reach the quarter-finals. Our team has scored 5 goals in 4 matches so far. We will attack with 11 and defend with 11 as well.”

For the Angolan coach Pedro Gonçalves, the quarter-final game means a lot for his side and Angolans.

“This match means a lot for our team and for the entire Angolan nation, which has dreamed for years of seeing the team at this stage of the competition. We will face Nigeria, a great nation in African football… This match is an opportunity to show our worth; we have worked and given our all to reach this level of the competition. I congratulate my team, which has always been dedicated. The match is an opportunity to show that we have evolved,” Gonçalves added.

“We respect Nigeria for what they have demonstrated so far in African football. Currently, Nigeria has a very strong team with players who play in major European leagues, such as the Premier League and Serie A… They use the best playing system to compete in this Africa Cup of Nations.”

Date, Time, Venue For Nigeria Vs Angola Game

Nigeria vs Angola quarter-final 2023 AFCON match is billed for Friday, February 2nd, 2024. The game will start at 6:00 pm (West African Time/Nigeria time) at the Stade Félix Houphouët Biogny in Abidjan.