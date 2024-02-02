Rerun: Politicians, Supporters Must Adhere To Electoral Act – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has asked politicians and their supporters to adhere to the Electoral Act in Saturday’s rerun and bye-elections across the country.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold polls in areas in 26 states of the federation, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on Thursday imposed restrictions on movements – from 12:00 am to 6:00 pm.

In a statement on Friday, the DSS tasked the contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

READ ALSO: Traditional Ruler Suspended In Oyo Over Alleged Ties With Illegal Miners

Director, of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, DSS National Headquarters, Abuja, Peter Afunanya, enjoined citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian nation beyond the elections.

He also urged public commentators, social critics and key players in the public space to consider the peace of the country over and above their personal or group interests.

“It is unarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions. The Service, therefore, advises those engaging in subversive endeavours or desirous of doing so to desist from such; consequently, it will not hesitate to bring defaulters, no matter how highly placed, to face the full weight of the law,” the statement read.

“On its part, the Service, in the discharge of its mandate, will work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), other sister security and law enforcement agencies and indeed all stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free election. Additionally, it will continue to implement proactive measures to achieve the desired stability in the country.”