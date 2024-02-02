Two Dead, Eight Others Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Road Crash

A multiple accident involving four vehicles along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has claimed the lives of two passengers while eight others were injured in the late-night incident around Danco petrol station.

The Ogun State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Office and Chief Routes Commander Florence Okpe confirmed the Thursday incident in a statement.

“Officers at Sagamu Unit Command carried out a rescue operation late last night till this morning on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Danco petrol station,” she said.

“The crash which occurred late last night at about 22:25hrs, involved 04 vehicles with registration numbers as follows: JBD17ZY truck, SH1228 a Nissan bus NPF364ID Toyota Hilux a Howo truck with no registration number on it. A total of 10 persons were involved and eight persons were injured while two persons were recorded dead from the multiple crash.

According to her, the suspected causes of the multiple crashes were dangerous driving and excessive speed which led to loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” she added.

On his part, the Sector Commander of the FRSC Ogun Sector Command Anthony Uga described the accident as avoidable if caution was put in place. He further advised motorists against overspeeding.

Uga faulted poor lighting systems on some vehicles and urged motorists to ensure they do the needful due to weather conditions, especially the current poor visibility occasioned by harmattan.

He wished the wounded a quick recovery, sympathized with the families of the victims, and prayed to God to strengthen them.