Adeboye Rains Down Fire On Killers Of Monarchs

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday night, rained down fire on the killers of traditional rulers in Nigeria.

The octogenarian preacher said those trying to mess around with monarchs in the country won’t know peace.

“The fire of God will consume all those trying to mess around with our traditional rulers,” the influential pentecostal preacher declared during the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service programme tagged, ‘From The Mountain Top 2’.

“Because as far as God is concerned, traditional rulers are anointed,” said Adeboye, the convener of an annual convention for royal fathers in the country.

In a rather bizarre fashion to the escalating insecurity ubiquitous in the country, blood-thirsty marauders gunned down three traditional rulers within four days.

On Monday, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola were killed when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti in Ekiti State, South-West Nigeria.

Some pupils and teachers were also abducted in the interconnected attacks with the gunmen staging a comeback on Thursday with the merciless murder of the Olukoro of Koro, General Segun Aremu (retd), in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The retired army General was shot dead at his palace on Thursday night.

Koro is the adjoining town to Ikole Ekiti where two traditional rulers were mauled to death on Monday. The two towns share farm boundaries, raising concerns over the menacing dimension of the killing of traditional rulers by stone-hearted gunmen.

Security agencies including the police have deployed a chopper and armoured carriers to Ekiti and have vowed to bring the perpetrators to book while Nigerians continue to demand swift justice and an end to the kidnapping and killing epidemic in the country