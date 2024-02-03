×

APC’s Laguda Wins Surulere Bye-Election, To Replace Gbajabiamila

Laguda will replaces Femi Gbajabiamila who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

By Kelly Egiga
Updated February 3, 2024
Twitter
COMBO PHOTO of Fuad Laguda (L) and Femi Gbajabiamila (R)

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election.

Declaring the results, the Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof Simeon Adebayo, revealed that the APC candidate scored a total of 11, 203 votes.

Laguda, a former APC chairman in the Surulere Local Government replaces Femi Gbajabiamila who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu mid-2023.

Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023 and had won his re-election into the House for the sixth consecutive term to represent the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency during the February 25 National Assembly election before his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President mid-2023.

Gbajabiamila, one of the strong allies of Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007, resigned from the House of Representatives last June and the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas subsequently declared his seat vacant necessitating a bye-election in Surulere Constituency 1 to fill the seat.

See Full Result Of Saturday’s Bye-Election: 

ADC- 40
APC- 11, 203
APGA- 6
APM- 7
APP- 4
LP- 240
NNPP- 8
PDP- 278
SDP- 2
YPP- 9
ZLP- 4

More Stories