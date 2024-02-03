APC’s Laguda Wins Surulere Bye-Election, To Replace Gbajabiamila

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election.

Declaring the results, the Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof Simeon Adebayo, revealed that the APC candidate scored a total of 11, 203 votes.

Laguda, a former APC chairman in the Surulere Local Government replaces Femi Gbajabiamila who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu mid-2023.

Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023 and had won his re-election into the House for the sixth consecutive term to represent the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency during the February 25 National Assembly election before his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President mid-2023.

Gbajabiamila, one of the strong allies of Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007, resigned from the House of Representatives last June and the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas subsequently declared his seat vacant necessitating a bye-election in Surulere Constituency 1 to fill the seat.

See Full Result Of Saturday’s Bye-Election:

ADC- 40

APC- 11, 203

APGA- 6

APM- 7

APP- 4

LP- 240

NNPP- 8

PDP- 278

SDP- 2

YPP- 9

ZLP- 4