INEC Suspends Rerun Elections In Enugu, Kano, Akwa Ibom Constituencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has suspended the ongoing rerun elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom States due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

The affected areas are Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State, Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State.

The electoral body disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun on Saturday.

The decision came after INEC earlier said it was monitoring cases of thuggery and hijacking of electoral materials in these states.

According to INEC, elections were suspended in all eight Polling Units where the original results sheets were not available for inspection by voters before the commencement of polls in Enugu South 1 Constituency.

Similarly in Akwa Ibom State, INEC noted that elections were suspended in two Polling Units (Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA) where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums.

For Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State, INEC said elections were suspended in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA due to invasion, vandalization, and disruption by thugs.

The electoral umpire said its decision aligns with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

It stated that further necessary measures for the affected constituencies will be announced after the Commission’s meeting on Monday.

INEC invited the security agencies to investigate the incidents, while the Commission commits to thoroughly interrogating any breaches involving its officials.

Channels Television reported that INEC is conducting bye and re-run elections in 80 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 26 states of the federation.

The elections are being conducted to fill vacancies in not less than three senatorial districts, 17 federal and 28 state constituencies spread across 80 local government areas, 575 registration areas/wards and 8,934 polling units involving 4,904,627 registered voters, out of which 4,613,291 PVCs have been collected.