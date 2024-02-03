PDP, LP Candidates For Ebonyi South Bye-Election Allege Vote Buying

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat, Silas Onu; and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Linus Okorie; have alleged voting buying in the bye-election held on Saturday.

Onu made this known at Obiozara ward, ishieke village Square polling unit in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of non-deployment of ad hoc staff to some polling units, even as he stated that accreditation and voting commenced very early.

He explained that there were attacks on the members of his party, as he noted irregularities and vote buying were observed across his Senatorial district. He called on the relevant authorities to rise up to their responsibilities.

On his part, Okorie complained of late arrival of election materials as he also noted that some voters were attacked by thugs, who disrupted voting process in some polling units.

The LP candidate spoke at Enuagu-Onicha ward, Isiama Town Hall Polling Unit 011 in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, were he cast his ballot.