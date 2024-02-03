We’re Monitoring Thuggery, Hijacking Of Materials In Kano, Enugu, Akwa Ibom – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said it is monitoring cases of thuggery and hijacking of electoral materials in some states in the ongoing rerun and bye-elections in some states.

INEC, in a statement on its X handle, listed the affected states where violence were reported as Akwa Ibom, Kano and Enugu States.

According to the electoral body, polls opened promptly and accreditation went on smoothly in the 8,934 Polling Units in 26 States involved in Saturday’s bye-elections and re-run elections.

“We are monitoring reported disruption of processes by acts of thuggery and hijacking of materials in some locations in Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Kano States,” the statement read.

“In Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, we are investigating reported incidents in Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA.

“In Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State, we are investigating reports of disruption in 8 Polling Units in Uwani West Ward.

“In Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituencies of Kano State, processes have been disrupted in Kunchi Local Government Area involving 10 Polling Units.”

Besides the three states, other states where the elections are being conducted include: Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau and Anambra.

Others are Cross River, Delta, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Earlier, the commission said a total of 4,613,291 Nigerians who have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are expected to participate in the exercise.

The elections are conducted to replace members who died or resigned their memberships of the national and state assemblies, as well as rerun elections at designated constituencies or polling units (PUs) as ordered by the election appeal tribunals.

According to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the elections would fill vacancies in not less than three senatorial districts, 17 federal and 28 state constituencies spread across 80 local government areas, 575 registration areas/wards and 8,934 polling units involving 4,904,627 registered voters, out of which 4,613,291 PVCs have been collected.