Taylor Swift Will Be On Time For Super Bowl, Japan Embassy Assures Angsty Public

The world’s most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan will make it to see beau Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl, even though she is performing in Tokyo the night before, Japan’s US embassy said Friday.

Angsty fans have been speculating for days over how pop music icon Taylor Swift could do it all next weekend: perform a concert as part of her record-smashing Eras Tour in Tokyo, and hours later support star tight end Kelce as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

But the Japanese embassy in Washington moved decisively to reassure the public, while revealing its staff are also fans who are not above punning on Swift songs in public statements.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” a post on the embassy’s account on X, formerly Twitter, read.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

The post was met with both excitement and bemusement by social media users.

“Somewhere in Japan’s U.S. embassy, there’s a Swiftie working in comms who had the best day at the office they’ve ever had,” commented one.

Swift’s presence would pump up the volume on what is already one of the biggest annual events on the US calendar.

She has smashed industry records this year with her tour that is estimated to bring in almost $2 billion, along with a film of the musical cavalcade. On Sunday she could break the record for most Album of the Year wins at the Grammys.

Amid her blossoming romance with Kelce, she has also attended a string of NFL games, bringing America’s most popular spectator sport a new wave of fans as her hundreds of millions of social media followers trace her every move.

Fascination peaked this weekend when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to book their berth in the Super Bowl and, in the midst of celebrations, Swift descended onto the field to embrace Kelce, fresh from playing one of the best games of his life.

But the couple’s global star power has also drawn right-wing conspiracy theorists who claim their romance is really a plot to rig the Super Bowl and get President Joe Biden reelected.

Swift endorsed Biden in his successful 2020 bid to unseat Trump and flexed her muscles again last September by urging fans to register to vote — tens of thousands did.

Kelce has become an unlikely target of the right himself after promoting Covid vaccines and, now, for being the boyfriend of an even bigger female celebrity.