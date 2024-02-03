Tinubu Has Gaze Fixed On Solving Economic, Security Challenges – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, says his principal has his gaze fixed on solving the myriad of socio-economic and security challenges in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila made this known on Saturday while briefing reporters after he voted in the House of Representatives by-election at Polling Unit 014, Ward 08 at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial School in the Surulere area of Lagos State,

“Mr President, who I talk to on the daily, has no other thing in his mind than how to address the issue of insecurity and economic hardship.

“He (Tinubu) has his gaze fixed on solving the problems. He met a lot on ground, we’ve had these issues for years, and I think we have somebody who would address those issues and address them well,” Gbajabiamila stated.

The Chief of Staff also said the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration including fuel subsidy removal had become a must, adding that the benefits of subsidy removal will be reaped soon.

Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023 and had won his re-election into the House for the sixth consecutive term to represent the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency during the February 25 National Assembly election before his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President mid-2023.

Gbajabiamila, one of the strong allies of Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007, resigned from the House of Representatives last June and the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas subsequently declared his seat vacant necessitating a bye-election in Surulere Constituency 1 to fill the seat.