APC Wins Lavun Constituency Re-Run Election In Niger State

The Returning Officer for Lavun Local Government state House of Assembly elections, Professor Emanuel Raymond, has declared Ndagi Baba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Lavun Constituency re-run election in Niger State.

Professor Raymond announced that Ndagi met the requirement of the law with the highest vote having scored 21,393 votes to defeat the incumbent candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 20,802 votes.

Declaring the result on Sunday, he said there were 121,134 registered voters, while 44,390 were accredited, 846 were rejected and 44,310 cast their votes.

In the 2023 general election, Yusuf Dabban of the PDP won with over 18,000 votes. But due to irregularities, the exercise was cancelled in 32 polling units with over 18,000 voters.

The result indicated that Ndagi Baba scored over 17,000 votes but had challenged the victory in court.

The court therefore ordered INEC to conduct a rerun for the 32 polling units canceled as a result of irregularities.