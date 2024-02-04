Bauchi Rerun: PDP Wins All Four Constituency Seats  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged as the winner in all the state constituency seats in the recently concluded rerun election in Bauchi State.

Jamilu Dahiru secured victory in the Bauchi Central Constituency rerun election with a total of 45,240 votes, defeating his closest opponent Aliyu Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received 41,266 votes.

Abubakar Suleiman was officially declared the winner of the Ningi Central Constituency rerun election by INEC, obtaining a total of 11,785 votes and surpassing his major contender Khalid Ningi of the All Progressives Congress, who received 10,339 votes.

INEC also announced Nasiru Ala as the winner of the Madara/Chinade rerun election with a cumulative vote of 13,920, defeating Dantata Ali of the APC, who obtained 9,710 votes.

In the Zungur/Galambi Constituency rerun, Sa’idu Ahmed emerged victorious with a total of 26,821 votes, defeating his major opponent Ibrahim Yuguda of the APC, who received 24,376 votes.