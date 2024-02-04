Boko Haram Kills Four Police Personnel, Sets Station Ablaze In Borno

Four police personnel have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area, 82 kilometers from Maiduguri the Borno State capital.

The terrorists also set ablaze headquarters of the police station in the town.

This was disclosed to Channels Television by a source within the security agencies in Maiduguri.

According to the source, the terrorists infiltrated the town around 11 O’clock in the night on Friday and went straight to the police station while officers on duty were asleep.

The source revealed that corpses of the four personnel were also set ablaze by the terrorists and that they were deposited at the military base in Gajiram

There have been resurgence of insecurity in Borno State with recent explosions of explosive devices killing several personnel, civilian volunteers and commuters in parts of the state.