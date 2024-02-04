Confusion As Two Men Claim Benue APC Chairmanship, Party Secretariat Vandalised

Two chairmen have emerged in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Benue State chapter, as the suspended state Welfare Secretary, Benjamin Omakolo, declared himself the acting state chairman, following the suspension of the state chairman, Austin Agada, some officials of his Owukpa Ehaje ward One.

The fight has also led to the vandalism of the state party secretariat, as the APC state Director for Medical and Information Communication Technology, Martinez Tyotsumeh, accused the state government of leading policemen and soldiers to destroy cars, office equipment, laptops, phones and carting away money meant for party agents deployed for the Guma One state constituency bye-election.

However, the suspension of the state welfare secretary, who is now said to be the state acting chairman, has been dismissed by his Igoro ward officials who accused the state working committee and the Apa Local Government Area chairman of the party of forging their signatures to effect the alleged suspension.

When journalists caught up with the party officials at the APC secretariat, the party deny suspending the welfare secretary because of the plot to make him acting chairman by the group loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Omakolo said his suspension is illegal and a trumped up plot by the Austin Agada-led state working committee to stop him from becoming acting chairman, just as the Igoro ward officials from his native Apa Local Government Area denied ever suspending him as the welfare secretary.

The physical battle for the soul of the APC between loyalist of the governor and those of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, took a violent turn on February 1, 2024 when officials of the state government led policemen and soldiers to attacks journalists and officials at a media briefing.