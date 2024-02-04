Ekiti Abduction: Tinubu’s Intervention Made All The Difference – Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the release of the abducted pupils and teachers of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure Ekiti.

The victims who were kidnapped on January 29 regained their freedom in the wee hours of Sunday.

Their release comes five days after President Tinubu ordered security agencies to rescue the victims.

Briefing journalists while visiting the victims at the State Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Oyebanji said Tinubu’s intervention made all the difference.

“I am excited and give glory to God for the answered prayers and President Bola Tinubu for his swift response to this. His intervention made all the difference,” the governor said.

“I am thankful to him on behalf of Ekiti people. I am extremely grateful and also thank all the security chiefs. All of them put resources together, they mobilised men and materials to ensure we rescued them. I am extremely grateful to all of them.”

My sincere thanks go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the security agencies, and the good people of Ekiti State for their support, which facilitated the timely release of the abducted pupils and teachers of the Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School in Emure Ekiti. These… pic.twitter.com/Su3UQZurmT — Biodun Oyebanji (@biodunaoyebanji) February 4, 2024 Advertisement

The governor also commended the efforts of the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, and his team for their swift response in the release of the victims.

He explained that the commissioner was already in Emure to receive the victims upon their release in the early hours of Sunday, explaining that the victims are all stable in the state teaching hospital.

‘Medically Fit’

Governor Oyebanji assured that all the kidnapped victims will get adequate medical attention at the behest of the Ekiti State Government.

He hinted that they will soon be reunited with their respective families, but must be certified medically fit before leaving the facility of the state government.

According to the governor, he will convene a security meeting with the heads of security agencies in the South-Western state.

He also commiserated with the family of the slain driver of the school who was killed by his assailants and burnt in the forest.

“I sympathise and condole with the family of the departed. I’ve dispatched the deputy governor to go to Emure to go and commiserate with them,” Oyebanji said.