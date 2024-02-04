Ex-Yobe Gov Bukar Abba Ibrahim Dies In Saudi Arabia

The first civilian governor of Yobe State Bukar Abba Ibrahim has died while receiving medical treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni confirmed the death of the former Senator representing Yobe East district.

A statement via Buni’s Director General of Press and Media Affairs Mamman Mohammed noted that the former governor died on Sunday and would be buried in Saudi Arabia.

He said condolences are to be received by Governor Mai Mala Buni at Government House in Damaturu.

Abba Ibrahim a renowned politician who died at 75 is the husband of a serving lawmaker Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the member representing Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, and Tarmuwa Federal Constituency.

Governor Buni has further directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honour.