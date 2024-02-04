FCT CP Orders Clampdown On Vehicles Without Number Plates Over Kidnapping

Worried by the spate of kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory, the police authorities have vowed to clamp down on vehicles without number plates or with a single number plate plying Abuja roads.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, gave the order when he met with members of the Management Team, leaders of all tactical units, and Heads of Departments of the FCT Police Command comprising Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the police commissioner charged the heads of the tactical units to identify black spots and possible kidnappers’ dens in the territory and ensure they took the fight to them.

“The meeting, which he deemed necessary, is aimed at revamping the approach of the already existing security framework and to set in motion the plan to ensure the safety of residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The CP, while addressing the officers, urged them to embrace intelligence-led policing and visibility policing through constant stop-and-search duty in the fight against criminality. He emphasised the need to adopt effective community partnerships in the discharge of their duties, as he will have zero tolerance for laxity.”

While reiterating his readiness to combat criminality in the FCT, the police commissioner called on residents to collaborate with the police in the fight against crime and to avoid boarding vehicles along the road and unapproved parks.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.