INEC Declares APC’s Ehindero Winner Of Ondo House Of Reps Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC), Ifeoluwa Ehindero, as the winner of the bye-election in Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

The Returning Officer in the election, Prof. Johnson Fasinmirin, of the Federal University of Technology, Akure(FUTA) announced the results at the collation centre at Victory College, Ikare-Akoko.

Fasinmirin said that the APC candidate polled 35,504 votes to defeat his closest rival Bada Olalekan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 15,328 votes.

According to him, the total votes cast were 51,896; the total valid votes were 51,341; while 555 votes were rejected.

The Federal Constituency became vacant in 2023 after the former legislator, Hon. Olubummi Tunji-Ojo resigned, following his appointment as Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu.