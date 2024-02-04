PHOTOS: African Stars Spotted In LA For The 66th Grammys

Nigerian and other African music stars have been spotted in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday 4, 2024.

In different social media post sighted online, a lot of music artistes, Managers and music executives were seen to be having a good time while Nigerian disc jockeys blasted new school and old school music that had Sasha P singing her hit, “Adara” with DJ Lambo, while DJ Obi, Dare Art Alade and Poco Lee were also vibing to the tunes.

Music executive, Audu Maikori, was sighted with Odumodublvck in a photo posted by the hit music artist on his Instagram.

