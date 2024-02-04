Plateau Rerun: INEC Officer Suspended As Voters Return To Polls

An electoral officer and staff member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Jos North Local Area of Plateau State has been directed to step aside from office to enable the commission carry out proper investigation and circumstances that lead to missing of Federal House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units of the local government.

In a press statement signed by Isah Idakwo, Head of Department of Electoral Operations, the suspended officer was directed to hand over to the local government supervisor to coordinate and complete the remaining process.

Meanwhile, voting has resumed in the 16 polling units where elections were not held due to shortage of ballot papers for the House of Representatives rerun on Saturday.

The polling units are in Kabong/Tudunwada ward and parts of Naraguta B Ward in the Jos North Local Government Area.

The voters in the affected areas had held electoral officers hostage on Saturday. They had complained that there were not enough sensitive materials for the rerun election.

There are 1,728 registered voters in the unit but only 100 ballot papers were released for the House of Representatives while the 1,728 ballot papers were released for the Senatorial rerun.