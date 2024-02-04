Sokoto: PDP’s Yusuf Wins Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency Rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Yusuf, as the winner of the rerun election for the Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency in Sokoto State.

The INEC Returning officer for Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency Rerun Election, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi-Bagudo, declared that Umar Yusuf of the PDP is the winner of the election haven certified the requirement of the law.

Mr. Yusuf defeated his rival Abubakar Umar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite scoring lesser votes of 2,249 votes in the rerun election compared to the APC candidate Abubakar Umar, who scored a total of 3,741 votes.

READ ALSO: PDP’s Ashakia Wins Obanliku Rerun Election In Cross River

The PDP candidate had led the APC candidate in the substantive election with a total votes of 24,792 against 22,472.

Umar Yusuf Yabo was declared winner after scoring a total votes of 26,829 as against the APC candidate Abubakar Umar who scored a total votes of 26,113 votes.