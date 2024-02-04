YPP Sweeps Two House Of Reps Rerun Elections In Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Mr. Peter Uzokwe, as the winner of the House of Representatives Rerun Election for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Charles Nweke, who made the announcement at the INEC office in Nnewi North Local Government Area, said Uzokwe polled 25, 580 votes to emerge as the winner.

According to him, the YPP candidate has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, to beat his closest rival and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Mr. Uchenna Eleodimmuo, who lost to the winner with a slight margin, having polled 25, 412 votes.

READ ALSO: APC Wins Lavun Constituency Re-Run Election In Niger State

The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Fredrick Emeka, polled 17, 863, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates garnered 7,021 and 2,658 votes respectively.

In a similar development, Mrs. Chinwe Nnabuife of the YPP also has been declared the winner of the rerun election held in Nanka ward 1, to represent Orumba North and South Federal Constituency having polled 14,416 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who polled 13,087 votes.