ADP, LP Clinch Senate, Rep Seats In Plateau Rerun

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate Pam Dachungyang has been declared winner of the rerun election for Plateau North Senatorial Seat.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Nestor Monday, declared that the ADP candidate scored 122,442 votes to emerge winner ahead of other candidates.

Mohammed Sahalan of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 53,980 while Chris Giwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 39,132 votes.

Total number of registered voters stood at 1,232,825 with 278,129 voters accredited for the election. Total valid votes cast amounted to 274,098 with 2,912 votes as rejected votes and a total of 277,010 votes cast.

Elections into the senatorial district were held in six local government areas of Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Jos East, Jos North, Jos South and Riyom.

See results of all the parties:

AA: 214

ADC: 11,741

ADP: 122,442

APC: 39,132

APM: 933

LP: 33,243

NNPP: 53,980

MRM: 126

PRP: 11,054

SDP: 890

ZLP: 343

In another political twist, Daniel Asama Ago of the Labour Party (LP) has been declared winner and returned elected for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof Garba John declared that the Labour Party candidate scored 66,422 votes to emerge winner with Adamu Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) closely followed with 61,670 votes.

Elections into the federal constituency were held in the Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas.

See results of all the parties:

ADC: 2,090

APC: 10,063

APP: 331

LP: 66,422

NNPP: 2,475

NRM: 669

PRP: 61,670

SDP: 336