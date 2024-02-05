Davido Congratulates Tyla After Grammy Award Loss

Nigeria’s Afrobeats heavyweight, Davido, has congratulated South African singer, Tyla, for coming out top in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony.

The ‘Water’ song by Tyla beat ‘Unavailable’ by Davido featuring Musa Keys; ‘Amapiano’ by Asake and Olamide; ‘City Boys’ by Burna Boy and ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr.

Despite losing the award to the South African, Davido took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to felicitate the winner.

“Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for africa! Keep soaring!” the ‘Unavailable’ crooner tweeted.

Davido alongside compatriot Burna Boy also lost in the Best Global Album category, with Shakti winning.

The world fusion band won with the album, “This Moment”, besting Burna Boy’s “I Told Them”, Davido’s “Timeless” albums, and others.