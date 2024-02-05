Four Dead, Eleven Arrested And Others Injured In Ogun Cult Clashes

Four persons have been killed and others sustained gunshot injuries in various cult clashes in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Police authorities in the wake of the development arrested eleven suspects in connection with the violent clashes.

They were killed at different locations in Abeokuta, the state capital, at the weekend when members of rival cult groups engaged one another.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command Omolola Odutola confirmed the development to Channels Television. Those who died included: members of Aye, Eiye, and Buccaneer confraternities.

The clash started on Thursday when a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity, simply identified as Dare was shot dead in front of his house in the Ijeja area of the Abeokuta metropolis in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state

An eyewitness said that Dare, who was popularly known as Oloba, was shot dead on Thursday evening by suspected members of Buccaneer Confraternity.

The police spokesman said one Seun Elewode, a member of the Aye cult group, was killed during a shootout between rival cult groups in the Adeun area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

According to her, a suspected member of the Buccaneer Confraternity was killed in the Akinolugbade area of the town.

“One Seun Elewode, a notorious member of the Aye cult group who just returned from prison was attacked and shot dead at Adeun, Lafenwa in Abeokuta,” she said

“He was shot dead during a shoot out at their hideout in a cool spot during a birthday party.

“On February, 4 around 10.45 pm in Oshungboye crescent in Akinolugbade, a suspected cultist was shot dead, while another was shot in the chest,” Odutola said.

She listed those arrested to include: Oluga Abiola, Olamilekan Abiodun, Olarenwaju Michael, Jimoh Okewole, and Wasu Tolulope.

Others are: Abiodun Adeyemi, Muiz Adeyemi, Adebowale Saheed, Adebowale Ayoola, David Oviem and Adebowale Olayori.