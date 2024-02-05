×

Mobile Internet Cut In Dakar Amid Senegal Political Crisis

Many users in the capital said they had been unable to access mobile data on their phones since the morning.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated February 5, 2024
Twitter
Senegal
(FILES) Senegalese President Macky Sall (C) leaves the event held at the presidential palace after giving awards to returned veterans from France, in Dakar, on April 28, 2023. – In an address to the nation, Senegalese President Macky Sall on February 3, 2024 announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election scheduled for February 25, just hours before the official campaigning was due to start. (Photo by GUY PETERSON / AFP)

 

Access to mobile internet was cut in Dakar on Monday, AFP journalists saw, as Senegal grapples with a political crisis after President Macky Sall announced a postponement of this month’s election.

Many users in the capital said they had been unable to access mobile data on their phones since the morning.

Senegal’s parliament is due shortly to begin debating a proposal to postpone the presidential poll — previously set for February 25 — for up to six months.

READ ALSO: Police, Protesters Clash After Postponement Of Senegal’s Election

Opposition figures have called for a demonstration outside the parliament.

It comes a day after violent street protests shook Dakar during which security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators and at least one senior opposition figure was arrested.

The Sonatel workers’ union, Senegal’s principal telephone operator, had on Sunday anticipated a possible blackout, saying it “disapproves of any idea by the Senegalese government to cut off or restrict the internet”.

The government also suspended mobile data last June amid high tensions in the country.

AFP

More Stories