No Win For Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Others At 66th Grammy Awards

It was a disappointing outing for Nigerian Afrobeats stars at the 66th Grammy Awards as Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Ayra Starr, Olamide and Asake failed to win from 10 nominations across five categories.

The Nigerian contingent lost the inaugural ‘Best African Music Performance’ trophy to South-African singer Tyla who earned the prize with her 2023 track, “Water”.

All the categories the Afrobeats stars contended in were announced at the Grammy Premiere ceremony where dozens of prizes are handed out before the main live telecast show.

2021 Best Global Album winner Burna Boy and compatriot Davido lost the category this year to Shakti. The world fusion band won with the album, “This Moment”, besting Burna Boy’s “I Told Them”, Davido’s “Timeless” albums, and others.

The duo did not fare batter in the corresponding Best Global Music Performance category, losing to Indian composer Zakir Hussain for the track “Pashto” featuring Bela Fleck and Edger Meyer.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s collaboration with J Cole, “All My Life” put paid to Burna Boy’s hopes of winning any trophy out of four nominations by claiming the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap.

This is despite the fact that the self-professed African giant was billed to perform the nominated track in that category, Sittin’ on Top of The world’ with the featured American rapper 21 Savage, at the live telecast ceremony.

Tems who won her first Grammy last year in the Best Melodic Rap category for her collaboration with Future and Drake on the track ‘Wait for You’, lost in the Song Written for Visual Media category.

Her work on the Black Panther theme song ‘Lift me Up’ performed by Rihanna, lost to ‘What Was I Made For’ performed by Billie Eilish for the 2023 fantasy drama ‘Barbie’.