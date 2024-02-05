Police Arraign Bonse Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has arrested and arraigned a suspect Wilfred Bonse at the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of financial breach.

This was contained in a Monday statement by the Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi.

“In furtherance of the Police’s zeal to safeguard Nigeria’s, and by extension, global cyberspace, the Nigeria Police National CyberCrime Centre, on Thursday, 1st February 2024, advancing on the heels of a clinical investigation, arraigned one Wilfred Bonse before the Federal High Court Abuja,” the statement further read.

“The suspect, one Bonse, a resident of Flat 6 block 9, Aso Garden Estate, Karsana, Abuja, allegedly participated in a case of conspiracy to commit computer-related fraud, money laundering, and sundry offenses to the tone of 50 million naira contrary to sections Section 14(1) of the Cybercrime (prohibition, prevention, ETC) Act 2015, Sections 20(a)(b) & 21(a) of the money laundering (prevention and prohibition) Act, 2022.”

According to the police spokesman, the move is a step further in the pursuit of justice in the investigation of Patricia’s security breach.

“The case is also a boost to the relentless efforts of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre to combat cyber and cyber-enabled crime and financial fraud in the country and beyond,” he added. “The court ruled that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility until the next date of hearing.”