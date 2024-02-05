Roads Blocked As Residents Protest High Living Cost In Minna 

Residents of Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday, protested high cost of living in the country, blocking major roads within the metropolis.

The protesters including women and youths were heard chanting protest songs, while security agents including policemen looked on.

Roads blocked as residents in Minna, the Niger State capital protest high cost of living.#ChannelsTVNews pic.twitter.com/bsNFxvlpZy — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 5, 2024 Advertisement

The protesters said the rising cost of food items and poor government effort to arresting the situation forced them to block major roads so that government will hear their cry.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, while addressing the protesters, said the government is aware of the pain and hardship families are faced with at this time.

He said the government is working towards reducing the cost of living and consequences of the petrol subsidy removal.