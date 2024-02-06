Adebutu Arraigned Over Vote-Buying Allegation, Others

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has appeared before an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, over an allegation of vote buying during the March 18 governorship exercise.

He was charged on a seven-count charge bordering on vote buying and other offences, with case number AB/10c/2023 (FRN Vs Adebutu &Ors, before the Presiding Judge, Justice Abiodun Akinremi.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges proffered against him. Adebutu was accused of criminal inducement during the poll by security agents alongside other members of his party.

The PDP candidate was alleged to have ordered through his bank the issuance of 200,000 preloaded ATM verve cards with N10,000 and distributed the same on election day across the state with the criminal intention of inducing voters in the State.

He alongside the other six suspects was later charged to court by the police.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, earlier in his submission orally withdrew the prior information supplied, and substituted the same with amended information, without any objection from the lead counsel to the defendants, Chief Gordy Uche.

While all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge preferred against them, their lead counsel, Chief Gordy Uche, pleaded with the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy bail on earlier terms.

He then prayed the Court to grant the first defendant, Oladipupo Adebutu, bail on self-recognizance, saying he came to the court on his own volition.

However, his prayer that the first defendant should be granted bail on self-recognizance was opposed by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, noting that while he has no objection to the prayer for bail, he disagreed with the self-recognizance clause.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi, therefore, granted the 1st defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with a surety in the like sum who may be a family member or bondsman. The case has, however, been adjourned till 7th February 2024 for a hearing.