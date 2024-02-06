Court Renews Order Restraining Police From Arresting Fubara’s Chief Of Staff Edison Ehie

The Port Harcourt division of the Rivers State High Court on Tuesday renewed and extended the interim court order restraining the Nigerian Police and other security agencies from arresting the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie.

The order was renewed by the trial Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku following a complaint by Mr Ehie’s lawyer, Damian Okoro SAN who informed the judge that despite the court’s earlier order, the police had gone ahead to declare Edison wanted.

After listening to the Senior Advocate, Justice Aprioku cited order 4 rule 4C of the Administration of Criminal Justice which gives him power to renew and or extend orders where applications are made ex parte.

He extended the validity of the previous order till the substantive suit was determined. He also ruled on an application for extension of time by respondent counsel Celestine Dickson, who he gave three days extension to respond to the processes, while the applicant was given two days to respond.

The judge then adjourned to the 15th of February 2024 for a hearing of the substantive suit.