IBEDC Confirms Power Outage In Osun Communities 

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has confirmed a power outage in some Osun communities, saying the development is owing to an accident.

A Tuesday notice by the DISCO said the vehicular accident affected the Ikire/Wasinmi 33kV feeder.

“Dear Esteemed Customer,” the company began in a short notice. “Due to a vehicular accident which affected the Ikire/Wasinmi 33kV feeder, customers in the following communities: Ikire, Apomu, Ikoyi Ile, Asejire, Baale Ayo, Wasinmi, Alasepe, Balogun, and environs are experiencing power outage.”

IBEDC, however, assured that its “technical team is working to ensure power supply is restored. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience”.