Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

A meeting of the Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention is taking place in the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, which was convened by the Chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has in attendance the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri; the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Yemi Cardoso among others.

READ ALSO: Roads Blocked As Residents Protest High Living Cost In Minna

Tuesday’s gathering is coming on the heels of protests in some parts of the country over the rising cost of food and living. The demonstrations had broken out in Niger and Kano states, prompting calls for urgent action to arrest the spiraling prices of essential food items.