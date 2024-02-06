Micheal Okpara University Beef Up Security, Shuts School Over Students’ Protest

The management of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, has stopped academic activities and beefed up security to forestall further protests in the institution after students demonstrated against a hike in school fees.

Scores of students of the citadel of higher learning on Tuesday evening were seen discussing and leaving the campus in groups amid tight security, while the presence of security personnel who were on the ground to forestall further protests was also seen.

One of the final-year students who identified himself as Kelechi Ofoedu told Channels Television that the development disrupted the first-semester examination, which started on Monday, appealing to the Federal Government to come to their rescue.

But hours after the protest which led to the destruction of the administrative block among others, the vice-chancellor signed a circular on behalf of the Senate, ordering the institution to close indefinitely.

The management cited safety concerns after clashes between students and security forces left property damaged and students injured.

The university administration released a statement claiming “miscreants took over the University, damaging property and vehicles”.

Efforts to reach Vice Chancellor Professor M. O. Iwe for comment regarding the alleged use of force and students’ claims proved unsuccessful as he promised to brief the press on Wednesday.