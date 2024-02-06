Nigeria High Commission Issues Advisory Ahead Super Eagles, South Africa Clash

The Nigeria High Commission has issued an advisory on safe conduct to those staying in South Africa ahead of the AFCON semi-final clash between the Super Eagles and Bafana-Bafana

The communique released on Tuesday warned Nigerians in the country of ”veiled threats” against them should the result be in favour of the 2013. champions.

It advised the ”Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances ”and also ”be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places”

It further implored Nigerians to avoid provocative celebrations that might incite any form of violence should Nigeria win the encounter.

In light of any provocation, the High Commission advised against any form of reciprocation but as law-abiding members of the society acts of violence should be reported to the proper authorities.

Last Friday, Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal helped the Super Eagles to book a semi-final berth at the AFCON after a 1-0 win over Angola in the last eight.

The 26-year-old striker finished off a flying run down the left by winger Moses Simon, who skipped the challenge of defender Kialonda Gaspar to break free and then teed up his teammate for his third goal of the tournament.

His 41st-minute strike at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium set up a semi-final meeting on Wednesday against South Africa.