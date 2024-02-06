Plateau Govt Sacks Heads Of Tertiary Institutions, Cancels Recruitment Exercise

The Plateau State Government has dissolved the Governing Council of Plateau State University, Bokkos with immediate effect as well as the removal of heads of tertiary institutions in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government, Architect Samuel Jatau the tertiary institutions affected are Plateau State University, Bokkos; Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi; College of Education, Gindiri; College of Health Technology, Zawan and College of Health Technology, Pankshin.

The statement added that all affected heads should hand over all government property in their possession to the next most senior officers of the institutions immediately.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang also approved the cancellation of recruitments earlier conducted by the tertiary institutions in October 2022 and early 2023 while applications for an all-inclusive recruitment exercise for all tertiary institutions would be advertised.