President Tinubu Arrives In Abuja After Trip To France

The trip was President Tinubu’s second to France since he assumed office in May 2023.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 6, 2024
President Bola Tinubu has landed in Abuja after his private trip to France. 

The president arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport at 8:50 pm and was received by a delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

Also present to receive him were the Chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the minister of the F.C.T., Nyesom Wike and other government officials.

President Tinubu had travelled to France on Wednesday, January 24.

