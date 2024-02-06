President Tinubu Arrives In Abuja After Trip To France

President Bola Tinubu has landed in Abuja after his private trip to France.

The president arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport at 8:50 pm and was received by a delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Departs Abuja For France On Private Visit

Also present to receive him were the Chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the minister of the F.C.T., Nyesom Wike and other government officials.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abuja after his trip to France. pic.twitter.com/qCHWLkWYIX Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 6, 2024

President Tinubu had travelled to France on Wednesday, January 24.

The trip was President Tinubu’s second to France since he assumed office in May 2023.